New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys Best bets: Odds, predictions, player news, injury updates, and stats

The New Orleans Saints had one of the most impressive wins of Week 1 with a dominant 47-10 showing over Carolina, while Dallas was right there with them beating Cleveland, 33-17.

The New Orleans offense had no problems against Carolina, posting 379 total yards and 6.1 yards per play. The Saints had 22 first downs and went 7-of-13 on third downs (53.8%).

Dallas only managed 35 more yards than Cleveland and had the same amount of first downs (15) and penalties (11) on 10 fewer plays, but managed a 16-point win. Ezekiel Elliott returned to Dallas and managed 49 yards on 12 total touchdowns and one touchdown, while CeeDee Lamb caught five of 10 targets for 61 yards. It appears a majority of the Cowboys’ 2024 offense will come through Lamb, Elliott and Dak Prescott, which smells like 2020-2022 all over.

Game Details and How to watch the Dallas Cowboys vs. New Orleans Saints live:

· Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

· Time: 1:00 PM EST

· Site: AT&T Bank Stadium

· City: Dallas,TX

· TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Cowboys vs. Saints - Week 2

The latest odds as of Friday evening courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: Dallas (-270), New Orleans (+220)

· Spread: Dallas -6.5

· Total: 46

The total opened at 44.5 and has moved up to 47.0, passing key numbers of 45 and 46.5 in the NFL. If the total grows to 47.5, then sharps will likely bet the total back down.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets:

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Saints to slow Zeke Elliott

“I like Ezekiel Elliott’s Under rushing yards in Saints at Cowboys. Zeke recorded five rushing yards in the second half versus Cleveland with a game script that favored him heavily, yet he went Over his prop total because of 35 yards in the first half. New Orleans has a strong rushing defense that held Miles Sanders (22 yards) and Chuba Hubbard (14 yards) to 36 total rushing yards. After a dominant Week 1 win over Carolina, I’d expect the Saints to have a lot of confidence going into Dallas.”

New Orleans Saints vs. Dallas Cowboys team stats, betting trends

· Both New Orleans and Dallas are 1-0 to the Over this season.

· Both New Orleans and Dallas are 1-0 on the spread this season.

Quarterback matchup for Dallas vs. New Orleans

· Saints: Derek Carr – In 2023, Carr played a full 17-game season with the Saints and tossed 3,878 yards and 25 touchdowns to eight interceptions. He opened this year going 19-of-24 (82.6%) for 200 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions against Carolina.

· Cowboys: Dak Prescott – In 2023, Prescott threw the ball 590 times and finished with a career-high 69.6% completion percentage and 36 touchdowns to nine interceptions. That was enough to get Prescott paid this offseason, but his Week 1 performance of 179 passing yards and one touchdown on 19-of-32 (59.4%) left a little more to be desired.

Saints and Cowboys player news & injuries

· Dallas tight end Jake Ferguson is dealing with a knee injury and is questionable to play. He recorded three receptions for 15 yards versus Cleveland.

· New Orleans lists defensive backs Marshon Lattimore (hip) and Tyrann Mathieu (heel) as questionable for Week 2.

