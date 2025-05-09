Broncos cut P Matt Haack, LS Zach Triner

The Broncos have cut punter Matt Haack and long snapper Zach Triner, according to the NFL’s transactions report.

The team needed the roster spots for the 20 incoming rookies.

The release of Haack and Triner was not a surprise. The Broncos drafted rookie punter Jeremy Crawshaw in the sixth round, and though incumbent long snapper Mitchell Fraboni remains sidelined, Christian Johnstone is trying out at the rookie minicamp.

Haack has played for five teams in eight seasons and has averaged 44.7 yards on 453 career punts with a 39.6-yard net. He punted in four games for the Giants last season.

Triner has long snapped for two teams in six seasons, seeing action in 84 career games.