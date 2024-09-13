New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans Best bets: Odds, predictions, player news, injury updates, and stats

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets (0-1) are in Nashville this weekend to take on Will Levis and the Tennessee Titans (0-1).

Each team is coming off a disappointing result in Week 1 with the Jets getting smoked 32-19 in San Francisco by the 49ers and the Titans blowing a 17-3 lead in Chicago losing to the Bears 24-17.

Tennessee gave up 24 points and lost to the Bears without giving up a single TD to Chicago’s offense. The Bears scored on a blocked punt, a Pick 6, and a couple Cairo Santos FGs. The Titans outgained Chicago by over 100 yards but found a way to lose to rookie QB Caleb Williams.

Christian McCaffrey was scratched from the Jets/Niners’ game Monday Night but it did not matter. San Francisco rolled to 1 32-19 win. Jordan Mason rushed for 147 yards and Jake Moody kicked 5 field goals to spoil the return of Aaron Rodgers.

It is too early for either fanbase to scream MUST WIN, but over the last 10 seasons, slightly less than 10% of teams that lost their first two games have made the playoffs.

Lets dive into the matchup.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers.

Game Details and How to watch New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans live Sunday:

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Time: 1 PM EST

Site: Nissan Stadium

City: Nashville, TN

TV/Streaming: CBS

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Latest Game odds for Jets vs. Titans - Week 2

The latest odds as of Thursday afternoon via DraftKings:



Moneyline: New York Jets (-192), Tennessee Titans (+160)

New York Jets (-192), Tennessee Titans (+160) Spread: Jets -4

Jets -4 Total: 41.5 points

The line today is exactly where it opened. The Total, though, has dropped a couple points. It opened at 43.5. That move is probably due to how ineffective Will Levis was against a Bears’ D that is not as good as the Jets’ defense is supposed to be.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NFL schedule!

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes a play in the player prop market for this contest:

“I’m going to go to the prop market here and target Breece Hall with either two touchdowns or over Total Yards. This guy was a monster on Monday Night Football against the Niners gaining 93 total yards and getting into the endzone. He only had one multi-touchdown game last year but if Allen Lazard is going to be the #2 option on this offense, he is probably going to have a few of those this season.”

Jets vs. Titans team stats, betting trends

The Titans failed to cover the Spread in Week 1 against the Bears

Tennessee vs. Chicago finished UNDER the closing Total of 43 points

New York did not cover the spread on Monday Night against San Francisco

Jets vs. 49ers game did cash the OVER. The closing total was 43.

Quarterback matchup for New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans

Jets: Aaron Rodgers - the veteran threw for just 167 yards in his return from last season’s Achilles injury. He also threw for 1 TD and 1 INT

Aaron Rodgers - the veteran threw for just 167 yards in his return from last season’s Achilles injury. He also threw for 1 TD and 1 INT Titans: Will Levis - the 2nd-year signal-caller averaged just 4 yards per attempt in throwing for 127 yards with 1 TD and 2 INTs against the Bears

Player news, injuries, & recent stats

Rookie LB Cedric Gray (shoulder) has been declared out for Sunday’s game vs. New York

CB Michael Carter II (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Tennessee

CB DJ Reed (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game vs. Tennessee

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

