Third-rounder Landon Jackson, five other draft picks sign with Bills

The Bills have two-thirds of their 2025 draft class under contract.

The team announced six signings on Friday, including third-round defensive end Landon Jackson. Jackson was named second-team All-SEC after recording 6.5 sacks off the edge for Arkansas.

Buffalo also signed fifth-round defensive back Jordan Hancock, fifth-round tight end Jackson Hawes, sixth-round cornerback Dorian Strong, sixth-round offensive tackle Chase Lundt, and seventh-round wide receiver Kaden Prawther. All six players will be on four-year deals.

First-round corner Maxwell Hairston, second-round defensive tackle T.J. Sanders, and fourth-round defensive tackle Deone Walker remain unsigned.