Report: Ian Book will replace Desmond Ridder at Broncos rookie minicamp

  
Published May 9, 2025 09:37 AM

With Desmond Ridder backing out of his tryout at Broncos rookie minicamp, the club is bringing in a quarterback who has been with head coach Sean Payton before.

Per Mike Klis of 9News Denver, Ian Book will have a veteran tryout with the Broncos this weekend.

Book, 27, was a Saints fourth-round pick in 2021 when Payton was still New Orleans’ head coach. He made the one start of his career as a rookie on a Monday night against Miami late in the year, with New Orleans falling 20-3.

Book has since spent time with the Eagles, Patriots, and Chiefs, though he has not appeared in another regular-season game.