Lions sign four draft picks, 10 undrafted free agents

  
Published May 9, 2025 10:05 AM

Add the Lions to the list of teams that have started signing their draft picks.

Four of the team’s seven selections are now under contract. They are fifth-round guard Miles Frazier, sixth-round defensive lineman Ahmed Hassanein, seventh-round safety Dan Jackson, and seventh-round wide receiver Dominic Lovett.

Jackson and Lovett were also teammates at Georgia while Frazier will be seeing time at center in addition to guard this offseason.

The Lions also announced that they have signed 10 undrafted rookie free agents. They are Arizona State center Leif Fautanu, Texas cornerback Gavin Holmes, Indiana tight end Zach Horton, UMass wide receiver Jakobie Keeney-James, Grand Valley State safety Ian Kennelly, Syracuse wide receiver Jackson Meeks, North Dakota State guard Mason Miller, Ole Miss tight end Caden Prieskorn, Boston College running back Kye Robichaux, and Ohio running back Anthony Tyus III.