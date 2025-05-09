QB Payton Thorne, 12 other undrafted players sign with Bengals

The Bengals signed four draft picks on Thursday and they added a bunch of undrafted rookies to the roster on Friday.

Quarterback Payton Thorne was one of 13 signings announced by the team. Thorne spent three years at Michigan State and two seasons at Auburn before moving into the NFL. He was 199-of-317 for 2,713 yards, 21 touchdowns, and nine interceptions last season.

The Bengals also signed Ohio State center Seth McLaughlin, Duke wide receiver Jordan Moore, Oklahoma State wide receiver Rashod Owens, West Virginia tight end Kole Taylor, Michigan long snapper William Wagner, Dickinson defensive tackle Dante Barnett, Arizona running back Quali Conley, Notre Dame defensive tackle Howard Cross III, BYU tackle Caleb Etienne, Arkansas defensive tackle Eric Gregory, Texas Tech cornerback Bralyn Lux, and Cincinnati wide receiver Jamoi Mayes.

Barnett is from England and will receive a roster exemption as part of the International Player Pathway Program.