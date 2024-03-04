NFL Draft Notebook: Michael Penix Jr.'s IQ, Pats’ decision at No. 3, depth of OL class among Combine buzz

Covering the NFL Draft year-round, there is no event like the Scouting Combine. The athletic testing, because it’s what everyone can see on television, understandably garners much of the attention.

Yet, having every organization together in Indy, the facetime with the prospects and the medical evaluations behind the scenes are just as important. I was fortunate enough to sit down with over 30 prospects in this draft, caught up with sources around the league and much more throughout the week. Here’s everything I learned from this year’s NFL Combine.



I’ve heard rave reviews on this offensive line class in team interviews. One player that didn’t play a ton of college games but is easy to get on board with is Georgia’s Amarius Mims. He started at right tackle for the Bulldogs in 2023, but told me he spent about 40% of his practice reps on the left side

Penn State’s Olu Fashanu is in a similar situation, but with the sides flipped. He was a left tackle in college for two years, but said he is preparing for a move to the right side if necessary. Fashanu is an all-around impressive person. When he was in high school, he would spend some of his lunch periods and free time volunteering at a homeless shelter.

Speaking of impressive people, let’s talk about Houston offensive tackle Patrick Paul. Away from the field, he’s trained in boxing and explained how it’s helped him on the field, specifically with his length. That was evident not only this season but during Senior Bowl practices against top competition. Paul lived in Nigeria for 2.5 years as a kid and hopes to “ rebuild the entire infrastructure



Ja’Lynn Polk and Ladd McConkey are two receivers I’m buying into as having long NFL careers. I talked with each about their inside/outside versatility, something NFL teams crave to vary their personnel looks. Polk has a lot of pride in being a player taking on the dirty work over the middle of the field

Wide receiver Keon Coleman from Florida State will be one of the most polarizing players in this draft. His 4.61 forty was disappointing, but his actual GPS play speed one of the biggest personalities I talked to



Three wide receivers that everyone is trying to figure out how early they go in Round 1: Texas’ Adonai Mitchell, LSU’s Brian Thomas Jr. and the 40-yard dash record setter Xavier Worthy from Texas. We’ve seen both Kansas City and Buffalo get aggressive in the first round before, could history repeat itself?

Washington offensive lineman Troy Fautanu’s arm length coming in at 34 ½” gives him a legit shot to stick at tackle in the NFL. He was very confident when I asked him



JC Latham was listed at 360 pounds for Alabama, but he came in at a much better 342 pounds this week. I’ve heard teams are split right down the middle on if he plays guard or tackle at the next level.



I am a big believer in Michael Penix Jr. in this quarterback class and the arrow continues to point upwards for the lefty with a howitzer of an arm. The biggest checkpoint were his medicals

Speaking of the quarterbacks, the second overall pick could create a big trickle effect on the entire draft. If Washington takes LSU QB Jayden Daniels, that might increase the odds New England is more open to trading the No. 3 pick. There are a handful of teams outside the top 10 that would give the Patriots a call. It would be a fascinating decision if the Jerod Mayo era starts with a top three pick under center or a massive haul of draft picks instead.



We often talk about basketball backgrounds translating well at wide receiver and tight end. The same could be said for interior offensive lineman and wrestling. West Virginia’s Zach Frazier is a four-time state champion wrestler



Let’s talk about Oregon’s Jackson Powers-Johnson, often regarded as the top center in this draft. Not a lot of interior offensive lineman that weigh around 330 pounds move like he does. He even logged 30 snaps on the defensive line

Florida State’s Trey Benson stole the show out of the running back group. He was extremely honest when we talked about the passing game, explaining how he looks forward to getting better



Former Iowa wide receiver and Purdue running back Tyrone Tracy Jr. has been one of my favorite sleepers this year, but it appears the secret is out. Even before a 4.48 forty, 6.81 three-cone and tremendous 4.06 short shuttle, teams were really excited about him in Indianapolis. He and his family are avid bowlers

There most likely won’t be a first round off-ball linebacker taken in this year’s draft, but NC State’s Payton Wilson, Michigan’s Junior Colson and Texas A&M’s Edgerrin Cooper could all be starters to come off the board on Day 2. Colson has been the most overlooked in my opinion, creating a lot of chaos in the middle of Michigan’s championship defense. He came over to the United States from Haiti

The first defensive player to come off the board is a rare, wide open race. Alabama pass rusher Dallas Turner’s testing numbers were absurd and Florida State’s Jared Verse is highly regarded for the power he plays with. The wildcard is Illinois defensive tackle Johnny Newton. He couldn’t test as he recovers from injury, but teams loved his pre-snap intelligence when meeting with him. I’d argue his film is as good as any defender in this draft.



It has been some kind of 2024 for cornerback Quinyon Mitchell between the Senior Bowl (where he was the best player on the field) and the NFL Combine. With his play strength and 4.33 speed, he’s in line to be the first cornerback taken in what is a very deep group.

Just like that, we’re on to Pro Day season. At the same time, NFL free agency will shape team needs before the draft. The combine always feels like the start of a new league year, despite that officially taking place on March 13. Stay here as my rankings will expand to a top 100 in early March, culminating with a top 300 a week or two before the NFL Draft.