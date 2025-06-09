Panthers’ Trevor Etienne eager for Week One meeting with Jaguars and brother Travis

When Trevor Etienne was picked by the Panthers in the fourth round of the 2025 NFL draft, a top priority in the family was to check whether the Panthers play the Jaguars, and Trevor’s brother, fellow running back Travis Etienne.

Not only do they play, but they’ll play in Week One. Trevor Etienne says the family is thrilled.

“As soon as we found out the big news, we already were excited about playing each other this year,” Trevor Etienne said, via Panthers.com. “And then come to find out that it will be Week One. It’s even more exciting, and we all can’t wait.”

The Etienne brothers’ mom, Donnetta Etienne, is already preparing her outfit for the game: She reached out to John Brown, the father of Lions receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and Bears receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, to ask him where he got the split Lions/Bears jersey he wears when his two sons face each other.

“That’s definitely all she’s been talking about so far after finding out like she’s adamant about getting this split jersey done for the game,” Trevor Etienne said. “I think she got in touch with Amon-Ra St. Brown’s father and see how he did it. We were at the NFLPA, and I think she was able to get in touch with him at the premiere, and I think she was able to figure out how he did it and get some pointers and tips on how to handle that, on how to get this split jersey.”

The 26-year-old Travis and the 20-year-old Trevor weren’t close enough in age to be either teammates or opponents at any other level of football, but they’ll be on the same field for the first game of Trevor’s career.