Report: Nick Chubb is expected to sign with Texans

It appears there’s more than mutual interest between running back Nick Chubb and the Texans.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Chubb is expected to sign with Houston if all goes well with his physical.

Chubb, 29, played in eight games for the Browns last year after recovering from a season-ending knee injury suffered Week 2 of the 2023 season. He rushed for 332 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 3.3 yards per carry. He caught five passes for 31 yards with a TD before ending the season early due to a broken foot.

Though the Texans have Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce, Woody Marks, and Dare Ogunbowale at running back, both Mixon and Pierce missed games in 2024 due to injury.

Chubb was a Browns second-round pick in 2018 and averaged over 5 yards per carry over the first six years of his career. But when Cleveland drafted a pair of running backs this spring, it became clear that the club was ready to move on.

Chubb reached the Pro Bowl four times for the Browns and was a second-team All-Pro in 2022.