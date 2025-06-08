Report: Nick Chubb, Texans have mutual interest

It became obvious in April when the Browns drafted two running backs that Nick Chubb would not be returning to Cleveland. Six weeks later, the four-time Pro Bowler remains a free agent.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that Chubb and the Texans have mutual interest.

The Texans have Joe Mixon, Dameon Pierce, Woody Marks and Dare Ogunbowale at the top of their depth chart at the position. Both Mixon and Pierce missed time with injuries last season.

Chubb, 29, has played only 10 games the past two seasons. A horrific knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023 season kept him out until Week 7 of the 2024 season. Chubb played eight games last season before breaking his foot.

The Browns made Chubb a second-round pick in 2018 and he had 996 rushing yards as a rookie followed by four consecutive seasons of 1,000 yards. He averaged 5.2 yards per carry and 84.5 yards per game in his first five seasons and 3.9 yards per carry and 50.2 yards per game the past two seasons.