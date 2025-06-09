 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarcontractext_240606.jpg
DeCosta: Ravens in intro stage of Lamar extension
nbc_pft_nflvsnba_250606.jpg
NFL small markets vs. NBA small markets
nbc_pft_richardsonnews_250606.jpg
Richardson will not participate in OTAs, minicamp

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lamarcontractext_240606.jpg
DeCosta: Ravens in intro stage of Lamar extension
nbc_pft_nflvsnba_250606.jpg
NFL small markets vs. NBA small markets
nbc_pft_richardsonnews_250606.jpg
Richardson will not participate in OTAs, minicamp

Other PFT Content

Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Atlanta Falcons v Las Vegas Raiders
Raiders cut DT Matthew Butler, five others while signing six players
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Gabe Davis to visit with Saints

  
Published June 8, 2025 09:41 PM

Veteran receiver Gabe Davis is headed to meet with another team.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Davis is traveling to New Orleans to meet with the Saints.

Davis, 26, spent last year with the Jaguars but was released in May with a failed physical designation. He tore the meniscus in his left knee last November. In 10 games in 2024, Davis caught 20 passes for 239 yards with two touchdowns.

Rapoport notes that Davis is seeking only a one-year deal, given that the Jaguars are still going to be paying the receiver after releasing him.

Davis has reportedly recently met with the Giants, 49ers, and Steelers.