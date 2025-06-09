Report: Gabe Davis to visit with Saints

Veteran receiver Gabe Davis is headed to meet with another team.

Per Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Davis is traveling to New Orleans to meet with the Saints.

Davis, 26, spent last year with the Jaguars but was released in May with a failed physical designation. He tore the meniscus in his left knee last November. In 10 games in 2024, Davis caught 20 passes for 239 yards with two touchdowns.

Rapoport notes that Davis is seeking only a one-year deal, given that the Jaguars are still going to be paying the receiver after releasing him.

Davis has reportedly recently met with the Giants, 49ers, and Steelers.