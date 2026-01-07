 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_chargerspats_260107.jpg
Breaking down storylines in Chargers vs. Patriots
nbc_pft_packersbearspicks_260107.jpg
Take your pick: Williams or Love for playoffs?
nbc_pft_packersbears_260107.jpg
Can Packers get out of ‘funk’ vs. Bears?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Bills WR Joshua Palmer misses practice; S Damar Hamlin is limited

  
Published January 7, 2026 03:15 PM

Bills coach Sean McDermott ran down the team’s injury report before practice.

Josh Allen (foot) was indeed a full participant on Wednesday, the quarterback’s first full practice since Dec. 26.

McDermott, though, didn’t mention Bills wide receiver Josh Palmer, who missed practice with an ankle injury.

Cornerback Maxwell Hairston (ankle), linebacker Terrel Bernard (calf), running back Ty Johnson (ankle), linebacker Matt Milano (illness) and kicker Matt Prater (quad) also did not participate in the on-field work Wednesday.

Safety Damar Hamlin (pectoral) returned to practice on a limited basis after the Bills opened his 21-day practice window. Defensive tackle DaQuan Jones (calf), tight end Dalton Kincaid (knee), safety Jordan Poyer (hamstring) and linebacker Shaq Thompson (neck) also were limited.

Defensive end Joey Bosa (hamstring), safety Cole Bishop (ribs) and defensive back Cam Lewis (toe) were full participants.