nbc_pft_chargerspats_260107.jpg
Breaking down storylines in Chargers vs. Patriots
nbc_pft_packersbearspicks_260107.jpg
Take your pick: Williams or Love for playoffs?
nbc_pft_packersbears_260107.jpg
Can Packers get out of ‘funk’ vs. Bears?

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Todd Bowles says he’ll be back as the Buccaneers’ head coach

  
Published January 7, 2026 03:13 PM

It doesn’t look like the Buccaneers will be stepping into the hunt for John Harbaugh.

Todd Bowles told Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times that he will be back as the head coach in Tampa for the 2026 season. The message came after Bowles met with team ownership on Tuesday and he had meetings scheduled with the team’s assistant coaches on Wednesday.

Bowles won division titles in his first three seasons as the Bucs’ head coach while going 27-24, but the team missed the playoffs with an 8-9 record and lost seven of their final nine games this season.

Bowles said that he expects to make changes to his coaching staff, but he did not share any details of those plans.