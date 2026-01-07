Seahawks open 21-day practice window for TE Elijah Arroyo

The Seahawks designated rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo for return to practice ahead of Wednesday’s session.

Arroyo, a second-round pick out of Miami, missed the final four games of the regular season with a knee injury. He will now have two weeks of practice to get ready for a potential return for a divisional round game.

The Seahawks have the option to let him practice for up to 21 days without adding him to the 53-player roster.

Arroyo appeared in 13 games, with four starts, during the regular season and totaled 15 receptions for 179 yards and one touchdown.

His return gives the Seahawks a chance to be at full strength at tight end for the first time since October. While starter AJ Barner has played all 17 games this season, veteran Eric Saubert went on injured reserve in October with a calf injury, missing six games before returning the same week that Arroyo was placed on injured reserve.