nbc_pft_chargerspats_260107.jpg
Breaking down storylines in Chargers vs. Patriots
nbc_pft_packersbearspicks_260107.jpg
Take your pick: Williams or Love for playoffs?
nbc_pft_packersbears_260107.jpg
Can Packers get out of ‘funk’ vs. Bears?

bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
Seahawks open 21-day practice window for TE Elijah Arroyo

  
Published January 7, 2026 03:23 PM

The Seahawks designated rookie tight end Elijah Arroyo for return to practice ahead of Wednesday’s session.

Arroyo, a second-round pick out of Miami, missed the final four games of the regular season with a knee injury. He will now have two weeks of practice to get ready for a potential return for a divisional round game.

The Seahawks have the option to let him practice for up to 21 days without adding him to the 53-player roster.

Arroyo appeared in 13 games, with four starts, during the regular season and totaled 15 receptions for 179 yards and one touchdown.

His return gives the Seahawks a chance to be at full strength at tight end for the first time since October. While starter AJ Barner has played all 17 games this season, veteran Eric Saubert went on injured reserve in October with a calf injury, missing six games before returning the same week that Arroyo was placed on injured reserve.