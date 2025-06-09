D.C. Defenders top St. Louis Battlehawks in UFL playoffs, 36-18

For the second straight year, the St. Louis Battlehawks were one home playoff win away from the UFL championship, which again will be played in St. Louis.

For the second straight year, the Battlehawks fell short of qualifying for the title game.

The D.C. Defenders upended the Battlehawks on Sunday, 36-18, for the XFL Conference berth in next weekend’s UFL Championship.

A crowd of 27,548 showed up for the playoff game.

Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu completed 18 of 26 passes for 204 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Running back Deon Jackson racked up 110 rushing yards on 21 carries, with a pair of touchdowns.

St. Louis never led. Instead, D.C. scored the first two touchdowns and systematically pulled away.

The two teams had split their regular-season series, with the Defenders winning in St. Louis and losing at home. They’ll now have a chance to win for the fourth time in St. Louis this year, in the UFL Championship against the Michigan Panthers.

St. Louis had an 8-2 regular-season record, best in the league. The Defenders finished the regular season at 6-4.