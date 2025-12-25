 Skip navigation
David Montgomery is expected to play on Thursday

  
Published December 25, 2025 10:06 AM

Running back David Montgomery was one of several Lions players listed as questionable to play against the Vikings on Christmas, but Thursday morning brought a positive update about his outlook for the game.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that Montgomery is expected to play. Montgomery landed on the injury report with an illness that kept him out of practice Tuesday and limited him on Wednesday.

While Montgomery appears to be good to go on Thursday, he may be looking for an exit from Detroit come the offseason. Social media watchers noted this week that Montgomery liked an Instagram comment suggesting that he request a trade once the season is over.

Montgomery is under contract through 2027, but has seen his usage drop for two straight years as Jahmyr Gibbs has taken on a more significant role in the Detroit offense.