Commanders list Chris Rodriguez as questionable with an illness

The Commanders made a late addition to their injury report for Thursday’s game against the Cowboys.

Running back Chris Rodriguez is now listed as questionable to play. An illness is the reason for Rodriguez’s change in status.

Rodriguez has 96 carries for 435 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games for Washington this season.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt is the Commanders’ leading rusher on the season. Jeremy McNichols and Chase Edmonds are the other running backs on the team’s 53-man roster.

The Commanders ruled out quarterbacks Jayden Daniels (left elbow) and Marcus Mariota (hand, quad) on Wednesday. Josh Johnson will start with Jeff Driskel and practice squad elevation Sam Hartman also on hand. Linebacker Nick Bellore (concussion), defensive tackle Daron Payne (back), and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (oblique) are also out on Thursday.