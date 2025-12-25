 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_bestbetsv2_251223.jpg
Bengals, Steelers lead Week 17 best bets
nbc_csu_bestbetsxmas_251223.jpg
Broncos, Cowboys lead Christmas Day best bets
nbc_csu_ramsatl_251223.jpg
NFL Week 17 Preview: Rams vs. Falcons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Buffalo Bills at Cleveland Browns
Josh Allen said he “tweaked my foot a little bit” late in first half
USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Commanders list Chris Rodriguez as questionable with an illness

  
Published December 25, 2025 09:28 AM

The Commanders made a late addition to their injury report for Thursday’s game against the Cowboys.

Running back Chris Rodriguez is now listed as questionable to play. An illness is the reason for Rodriguez’s change in status.

Rodriguez has 96 carries for 435 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games for Washington this season.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt is the Commanders’ leading rusher on the season. Jeremy McNichols and Chase Edmonds are the other running backs on the team’s 53-man roster.

The Commanders ruled out quarterbacks Jayden Daniels (left elbow) and Marcus Mariota (hand, quad) on Wednesday. Josh Johnson will start with Jeff Driskel and practice squad elevation Sam Hartman also on hand. Linebacker Nick Bellore (concussion), defensive tackle Daron Payne (back), and left tackle Laremy Tunsil (oblique) are also out on Thursday.