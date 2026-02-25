Report: Bears give Tremaine Edmunds permission to seek a trade

Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds may be on his way out of Chicago.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reports that the Bears have given Edmunds permission to seek a trade this offseason. Edmunds is set to make $15 million in salary and bonuses during the 2026 season and has a cap number of more than $17.4 million.

The Bears would get $15 million of that cap space back if they release Edmunds, but a trade would be a preferable parting of ways since it would bring something back to the team.

Edmunds had 112 tackles, four interceptions, a sack, and a fumble recovery in 13 regular season starts last season. He added 13 more tackles in the Bears’ two playoff games.