nbc_pft_woods_260225.jpg
Woods started playing tackle football at five
nbc_pft_mcdonald_260225.jpg
McDonald learned ‘not to cut corners’ at OSU
SonnyStylesMPX2-25.jpg
Styles on how Patricia prepared him for the NFL

Rueben Bain: No teams have brought up my arm length in meetings

  
Published February 25, 2026 12:44 PM

Productive college players get picked apart in the pre-draft process for various reasons, including things like the size of their hands and the length of their arms.

Miami edge rusher Rueben Bain faced questions about the latter measurement when he spoke to reporters from the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Wednesday. Bain recorded 9.5 sacks while helping the Hurricanes advance to the national title game, but it’s been noted that his arms are shorter than ideal length for an NFL pass rusher and there’s been conversation about whether that will limit his productivity in the league.

On Wednesday, Bain said such talk “kind of surprised me” because he has not heard it before and he said that it has not come up in any meetings with teams that might be interested in drafting him.

“People keep bringing that up out of nowhere, but no teams, brought it up to me so I don’t bring it up either,” Bain said, via John Keim of ESPN.com. “As long as I just talk the talk and walk the walk, play with technique nobody actually cares about it.”

Will Campbell fielded similar questions last year, but the tackle still wound up being selected by the Patriots with the fourth overall pick. Even with the arm length questions, Bain is widely projected to go early in the first round as well.