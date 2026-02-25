Bills talking to Dawson Knox about his “tough” cap number for 2026

Tight end Dawson Knox’s contract has been a topic of conversation for Bills General Manager Brandon Beane in the early days of the offseason.

Knox is heading into the final year of his contract and is set to have a cap number of $17.068 million for the 2026 season. Beane called that “a tough number” while speaking to reporters from the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis on Tuesday and said the team has had conversations with the tight end about ways to proceed.

Releasing Knox would clear over $9.6 million in cap room, but leave $7.4 million in dead money. Beane said that there is still time to come up with other solutions that would lower Knox’s cap hit while keeping him in Buffalo.

“We’re not to the point where we need to do anything yet. We’ll continue those,” Beane said, via Sal Capaccio of WGR. “Like many decisions we have, we’re down to a couple weeks to make those. So there’s no answer. There’s no resolution in the next 24 hours or anything like that, but the discussions have happened and they’ll be done.”

Knox was a 2019 third-round pick and has spent his entire career with the Bills. He had 36 catches for 417 yards and four touchdowns last season.