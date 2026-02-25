Bears LT Ozzy Trapilo will miss most of next season, but Joe Thuney won’t move there full time

The Bears selected Ozzy Trapilo in the second round of the 2025 draft, and he played 14 games, with six starts at left tackle, in his rookie season. Trapilo, the third left tackle for the team, stabilized the position until a patellar tendon injury in the wild-card playoff win over the Packers.

The Bears are now back to where they were — in search of a left tackle.

Trapilo will miss most of the 2026 season, General Manager Ryan Poles confirmed Tuesday.

“We expect him to come back and heal from it,” Poles said, via Kole Noble of AtoZ Sports. “There’s a plan in place. I can’t get into the timelines or anything like that, I just don’t know. But, yeah, we expect him to be back and be himself. Pretty significant injury that he’s got to get through, but in terms of affecting his overall career or next year, I don’t see that being an issue.”

All-Pro left guard Joe Thuney finished up the Bears’ season at left tackle, but the Bears will not move him there full time. And right tackle Darnell Wright will not make the move to the other side, Poles said.

That leaves Theo Benedet and Kiran Amegadjie as the only options on the roster for now.