 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_woods_260225.jpg
Woods started playing tackle football at five
nbc_pft_mcdonald_260225.jpg
McDonald learned ‘not to cut corners’ at OSU
SonnyStylesMPX2-25.jpg
Styles on how Patricia prepared him for the NFL

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_woods_260225.jpg
Woods started playing tackle football at five
nbc_pft_mcdonald_260225.jpg
McDonald learned ‘not to cut corners’ at OSU
SonnyStylesMPX2-25.jpg
Styles on how Patricia prepared him for the NFL

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

49ers GM John Lynch: NFL assured us they’ll “ease the burden” of travel on back end of 2026 schedule

  
Published February 25, 2026 12:24 PM

The 49ers are set to play games in Melbourne and Mexico City during the 2026 season and that sets the NFC West club up for a lot of traveling over their 17-game schedule.

The total mileage for their road trips totals more than 38,000 miles and General Manager John Lynch told Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com that the team is looking into anything they can do to alleviate the stresses that come with that much travel. Lynch also said that the team’s conversations with the league have them expecting some other scheduling considerations that mitigate all the time away from the Bay Area.

“We’ve talked with the league, and the league has assured us they’ll give us the grace in the back end,” Lynch said. “Things that we’re not going to go into, but in terms of scheduling, to help ease that burden. It’s part of another challenge. I think we will set a record for the amount of travel in a year, but we always travel a lot. It just got a little bit more because of the distance of Australia. Part of it is exciting. We’ll embrace it, make the most of it. We’ll be smart about the way we approach it.”

The 49ers may get some relief from their extended travels in the final weeks of the season, but they’ll have to handle the schedule well for those games to hold the kind of weight that the 49ers hope they will at this point in the calendar.