49ers GM John Lynch: NFL assured us they’ll “ease the burden” of travel on back end of 2026 schedule

The 49ers are set to play games in Melbourne and Mexico City during the 2026 season and that sets the NFC West club up for a lot of traveling over their 17-game schedule.

The total mileage for their road trips totals more than 38,000 miles and General Manager John Lynch told Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com that the team is looking into anything they can do to alleviate the stresses that come with that much travel. Lynch also said that the team’s conversations with the league have them expecting some other scheduling considerations that mitigate all the time away from the Bay Area.

“We’ve talked with the league, and the league has assured us they’ll give us the grace in the back end,” Lynch said. “Things that we’re not going to go into, but in terms of scheduling, to help ease that burden. It’s part of another challenge. I think we will set a record for the amount of travel in a year, but we always travel a lot. It just got a little bit more because of the distance of Australia. Part of it is exciting. We’ll embrace it, make the most of it. We’ll be smart about the way we approach it.”

The 49ers may get some relief from their extended travels in the final weeks of the season, but they’ll have to handle the schedule well for those games to hold the kind of weight that the 49ers hope they will at this point in the calendar.