Michigan Panthers end Birmingham’s spring football dominance

The dynasty is over.

The Birmingham Stallions — winners of three straight championships in the USFL and UFL — lost on Sunday in the first round of the UFL playoffs. The Michigan Panthers beat the Stallions in Birmingham, 44-29.

Michigan built a 21-6 lead, capped by a 25-yard interception return for a touchdown by safety Kai Nacua, younger brother of Rams receiver Puka Nacua.

The Stallions narrowed the score to 21-17 before Michigan pushed it to 34-17. Birmingham then tightened things up again, making it 34-29. The Panthers scored the final 10 points to hold on for a win and a berth in next weekend’s UFL championship.

Michigan quarterback Bryce Perkins, who missed the final three games of the regular season with an ankle injury, returned to complete 20 of 25 passes for 238 yards and a touchdown. He added 34 rushing yards and another touchdown.

The Panthers were a rare bright spot in the second season of the UFL, with a 30.4-percent increase in home attendance. The Panthers were the first champions of the original USFL, back in 1983.