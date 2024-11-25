NFL Thanksgiving Day Games History: Origin, traditions, team records and more

When you think of Thanksgiving today, football is on the short list of holiday staples. As the late, great John Madden put it, “Thanksgiving and football. Some things just go together greatly.”

While it may seem like the NFL and Thanksgiving have always gone together, that’s not exactly the case. The NFL began in 1920, but the first Thanksgiving game didn’t occur until 14 years later.

Here’s everything you need to know about the history and origins of this holiday tradition:

When did the NFL start playing games on Thanksgiving?

The every-year tradition of playing football on Thanksgiving, NFL style, dates back to 1934 when the Detroit Spartans hosted the World Champion Chicago Bears.

What NFL teams always play on Thanksgiving?

The Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys traditionally always play on Thanksgiving. The Lions have been playing on the holiday dating back to 1934, while the Cowboys have been since 1966.

Why do the Detroit Lions always play on Thanksgiving?

According to ProFootballHOF.com, George A. Richards, who was a radio executive in Detroit, purchased the Portsmouth (Ohio) Spartans, moved them to the Motor City and set up a game on Thanksgiving in hopes of attracting fans in the team’s first season.

Why do the Dallas Cowboys always play on Thanksgiving?

According to NFL.com, in the 1960s, the NFL was looking for another team to commit to playing on Thanksgiving along with the Detroit Lions. While many teams weren’t interested, Dallas Cowboys GM Tex Schramm believed the publicity of playing on Thanksgiving would be good for his struggling team in 1966. Schramm’s decision paid off on the field and at the gate, which is why the tradition has continued and in part is why the Cowboys are known as “America’s Team.”

When was the last time the Lions didn’t play on Thanksgiving?

With the exception of not playing during World War II (1939-1944), the Lions have hosted a game on Thanksgiving every year dating back to 1934.

When was the last time the Cowboys didn’t play on Thanksgiving?

The last time the Dallas Cowboys didn’t play on Thanksgiving was in 1977 due to the NFL awarding the game to the St. Louis Cardinals in an attempt to increase the team’s popularity.

Has every NFL team played on Thanksgiving?

Every team has played on Thanksgiving except for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

What is the only NFL team to never play on Thanksgiving?

Jacksonville Jaguars

What NFL team has the best record on Thanksgiving?

There are three teams that are undefeated on Thanksgiving, but they have only played a few games:



Baltimore Ravens: 2-0

Houston Texans: 2-0

Carolina Panthers: 1-0

Other notable winning percentages on Thanksgiving:



Philadelphia Eagles: 6-1 (.857)

Los Angeles Rams: 4-1 (.800)

Minnesota Vikings: 7-2 (.777)

New Orleans Saints: 3-1 (.750)

Tennessee Titans: 5-2 (.714)

Miami Dolphins: 5-2 (.714)

What is every NFL team’s record on Thanksgiving?

Team Thanksgiving Record (Win Pct.) Arizona Cardinals 6-15-2 (.304) Atlanta Falcons 1-3 (.250) Baltimore Ravens 2-0 (1.00) Buffalo Bills 6-4-1 (.590) Carolina Panthers 1-0 (1.00) Chicago Bears 20-15-2 (.594) Cincinnati Bengals 0-1 (0.00) Cleveland Browns 3-3 (.500) Dallas Cowboys 33-22-1 (.598) Denver Broncos 4-7 (.363) Detroit Lions 37-45-2 (.452) Green Bay Packers 15-20-2 (.432) Houston Texans 2-0 (1.00) Indianapolis Colts 2-1-1 (.625) Jacksonville Jaguars NA Kansas City Chiefs 5-5 (.500) Las Vegas Raiders 4-4 (.500) Los Angeles Chargers 3-1-1 (.700) Los Angeles Rams 4-1 (.800) Miami Dolphins 5-2 (.714) Minnesota Vikings 7-2 (.777) New England Patriots 3-3 (.500) New Orleans Saints 3-1 (.750) New York Giants 7-6-3 (.531) New York Jets 4-4 (.500) Philadelphia Eagles 6-1 (.857) Pittsburgh Steelers 2-6 (.250) San Francisco 49ers 4-2-1 (.642) Seattle Seahawks 2-3 (.400) Tampa Bay Buccaneers 0-1 (.000) Tennessee Titans 5-2 (.714) Washington Commanders 4-9 (.307)

What is the most points scored on Thanksgiving Day?

The most points scored by one team on Thanksgiving is 55, accomplished by two different teams.

The Miami Dolphins defeated the St. Louis Cardinals, 55-14 in 1977 and the Detroit Lions beat the Chicago Bears, 55-20 in 1997.

