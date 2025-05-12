Steelers sign RB Max Hurleman, OT Garreth Warren

The Steelers have made a handful of roster moves after their rookie minicamp.

Three of those moves involve running backs. As reported on Sunday, they have signed 2021 49ers third-round pick Trey Sermon and they also signed Max Hurleman. They waived Aaron Shampklin as well.

Hurleman spent four years at Colgate before playing at Notre Dame last season. He had 194 carries for 814 yards and one touchdown over his entire college run and also saw time as a punt returner.

Hurleman and Sermon join Jaylen Warren, Kenneth Gainwell, and Kaleb Johnson in the Pittsburgh backfield.

The Steelers also signed offensive tackle Garreth Warren. He appeared in 35 games for Lindenwood before going undrafted.