Steelers to sign RB Trey Sermon

  
Published May 11, 2025 07:07 PM

The Steelers are signing free agent running back Trey Sermon to a one-year deal, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports.

Sermon participated in the team’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

He joins a running backs room that includes rookie Kaleb Johnson, Jaylen Warren and Kenneth Gainwell.

Sermon, 26, entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the 49ers in 2021. He spent one season in San Francisco, one in Philadelphia and two in Indianapolis.

Sermon has 134 carries for 505 yards and three touchdowns in 42 games over four seasons.

In two seasons as Jonathan Taylor’s backup, Sermon ran 110 times for 431 yards and two touchdowns. He played a career-high 245 offensive snaps last season.