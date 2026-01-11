Falcons complete interviews with Klint Kubiak, Anthony Weaver for their head coaching vacancy

The Falcons completed interviews with Klint Kubiak and Anthony Weaver for the franchise’s head coach position, the team announced Saturday.

Kubiak spent the 2025 season as the offensive coordinator for the Seahawks, after one season (2024) as offensive coordinator with the Saints.

He served as the offensive passing game specialist for the 49ers in 2023, after spending the 2022 season as the offensive passing game coordinator/quarterbacks coach for the Broncos.

Kubiak was with the Vikings for two different stints in three different jobs. He was Minnesota’s offensive coordinator in 2021, quarterbacks coach in 2019-20 and began his NFL career in 2013-14 as quality control/assistant wide receivers coach. From 2016-18, he was the Broncos’ offensive assistant/quarterbacks coach.

Weaver has spent the past two seasons (2024-25) as defensive coordinator for the Dolphins. He previously was assistant head coach/defensive line coach for two seasons (2022-23) with the Ravens after one season (2021) as Baltimore’s run game coordinator/defensive line coach.

Weaver also spent five seasons (2016-20) with the Texans, serving as defensive line coach from 2016-19 before being promoted to defensive coordinator/defensive line coach in 2020.

Weaver began his NFL coaching career as an assistant defensive line coach with the Jets in 2012 before going to Buffalo as the defensive line coach for the Bills in 2013 and was defensive line coach for the Browns from 2014-15.