Packers RT Zach Tom is inactive vs. Bears

The Packers will not have right tackle Zach Tom for Saturday night’s playoff game against the Bears.

Tom, who is dealing with back and knee injuries, is inactive. He was questionable to play after limited practices on Tuesday and Wednesday and a missed practice on Thursday.

Tom has not played since Week 15 against the Broncos.

Jordan Morgan is expected to start in Tom’s stead, with Darian Kinnard serving as the sixth offensive lineman.

The Packers’ other inactives are wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks (concussion), quarterback Desmond Ridder, cornerback Jaylin Simpson, defensive lineman Collin Oliver and wide receiver Jakobie Keeney-James. Ridder is the emergency third quarterback.

The other four players the Packers listed as questionable, including backup quarterback Malik Willis, are active.

Jordan Love will play his first game since Week 16.

The Bears’ inactives are quarterback Case Keenum, wide receiver Jahdae Walker, cornerback C.J. Gardner-Johnson (concussion), linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga (concussion), linebacker Ruben Hyppolite II, offensive guard Luke Newman and defensive end Joe Tryon-Shoyinka (concussion).

Bears nickel back Kyler Gordon will play his first game since Nov. 28 against the Eagles, working his way back from a groin injury. He was questionable to play.