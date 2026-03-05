Carnell Tate, Ty Simpson taking pre-draft visit with Browns on Thursday

The Browns are getting going on their pre-draft visits with a pair of offensive players.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, receiver Carnell Tate and quarterback Ty Simpson are both taking top 30 visits with the organization on Thursday.

Cleveland has two first-round picks in 2026 at No. 6 and No. 24 overall, which the club could theoretically use to select both players.

At the scouting combine last week, Simpson said he would love to play for the Browns under new head coach Todd Monken, as the quarterback has known Monken for years as a family friend.