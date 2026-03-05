 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

DJMooreTradeMPX.jpg
Inside Bills reportedly trading for Moore
nbc_pft_maxxcrosbyv2_260305.jpg
Inside growing frustration between Crosby and LVR
GettyImages-2259903705.jpg
Report: Patriots will release Diggs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

DJMooreTradeMPX.jpg
Inside Bills reportedly trading for Moore
nbc_pft_maxxcrosbyv2_260305.jpg
Inside growing frustration between Crosby and LVR
GettyImages-2259903705.jpg
Report: Patriots will release Diggs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Carnell Tate, Ty Simpson taking pre-draft visit with Browns on Thursday

  
Published March 5, 2026 02:13 PM

The Browns are getting going on their pre-draft visits with a pair of offensive players.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, receiver Carnell Tate and quarterback Ty Simpson are both taking top 30 visits with the organization on Thursday.

Cleveland has two first-round picks in 2026 at No. 6 and No. 24 overall, which the club could theoretically use to select both players.

At the scouting combine last week, Simpson said he would love to play for the Browns under new head coach Todd Monken, as the quarterback has known Monken for years as a family friend.