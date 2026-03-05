Broncos agree to two-year deal with OL Alex Palczewski

The Broncos won’t be doing the restricted free agent dance with offensive lineman Alex Palczewski.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to a new deal with Palczewski on Wednesday. It will be a two-year deal for Palczewski in Denver.

Palczewski signed with the Broncos after going undrafted in 2023 and spent his rookie season on injured reserve. He made his regular season debut in 2024 and has appeared in 31 games over the last two seasons.

Palczewski started three times in place of Mike McGlinchey at right tackle in 2024 and 10 times in place of Ben Powers at left guard in 2025. Both of those players remain under contract for 2026 along with the team’s other three starting linemen, so Palczewski will likely be back in a reserve role to start out in 2026.