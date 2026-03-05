 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

DJMooreTradeMPX.jpg
Inside Bills reportedly trading for Moore
nbc_pft_maxxcrosbyv2_260305.jpg
Inside growing frustration between Crosby and LVR
GettyImages-2259903705.jpg
Report: Patriots will release Diggs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

DJMooreTradeMPX.jpg
Inside Bills reportedly trading for Moore
nbc_pft_maxxcrosbyv2_260305.jpg
Inside growing frustration between Crosby and LVR
GettyImages-2259903705.jpg
Report: Patriots will release Diggs

Other PFT Content

College Football Playoff National Championship: Miami v Indiana
NFL invites 319 prospects to the Scouting Combine
NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Sean McVay: Seahawks had “fortuitous bust” on key fourth-down play
bigshield2.jpg
Big Shield and all other ebooks will stay at 99 cents for 2026
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: One team considered taking Tua Tagovailoa in trade — with a Miami first-round pick

  
Published March 5, 2026 03:02 PM

The Miami Dolphins have a problem. And there’s apparently only one solution to it.

They need to release quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

A trade is looking less and less likely. If a trade happens, it would have to be a Brock Osweiler-type deal, with the Dolphins giving Tua’s new team something significant to take on Tua’s contract.

The Dolphins owe him $54 million in 2026, fully guaranteed. They’ll absorb a $99.2 million cap charge if/when they cut him.

As to the difficulty of making a trade happen, consider this. Via Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports, an unnamed “high-ranking team executive” said that he “considered taking on Tagovailoa if the Dolphins would send a first-round pick to take on the freight of his contract.”

In 2017, the Texans sent a second-round pick in 2018 and a 2017 sixth-round pick to the Browns to get them to absorb Osweiler’s contract, which had $16 million in full guarantees that year. (Houston received a 2017 fourth-round pick in return.)

In 2021, the Rams did it in a more subtle fashion, essentially tucking an extra first-round pick into the Matthew Stafford trade to get the Lions to assume Jared Goff’s guarantees.

Whether the Dolphins find a taker for Tua remains to be seen. The compensation sent with Tua’s contract will become less obvious if it’s part of a bigger trade.

Regardless, the Dolphins will have to give someone else something valuable to take on a large chunk of the $54 million Tua is owed this year, thanks to an ill-advised contract that former G.M. Chris Grier gave to Tagovailoa two years ago.