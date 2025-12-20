Daryl Johnston refutes report he’ll coach UFL’s Dallas Renegades

The UFL quickly replaced Skip Holtz with A.J. McCarron as head coach of the Birmingham Stallions. The UFL has not yet replaced Bob Stoops as head coach of the Dallas Renegades.

The replacement will not be Daryl Johnston.

Via Sam Neumann of AwfulAnnouncing.com, Johnston refuted a report that he’ll be the next coach of the Renegades.

“Daryl Johnston here to tell you this is not factual,” Johnston said on Twitter. “Not sure who your sources are and where they get their information. Merry Christmas, Spring Football fans!”

At first blush, the report seemed to be more than a little off, given that the UFL recently fired Johnston by not renewing his contract as the head of the league’s football operations. Yes, it was couched as a decision not to renew his contract. That’s the most innocuous way possible to utter a catch phrase from twenty years ago that should be redacted, too.

And so the Dallas Renegades currently have no coach, roughly three months from the start of the 2026 UFL season. Given the recent hires (Ted Ginn Jr. in Columbus, A.J. McCarron in Birmingham), the UFL seems to be looking for local college heroes who can perhaps move the interest and attendance needle.

Under that standard, the UFL absolutely should offer the job to Johnny Manziel.