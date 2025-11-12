UFL parts ways with executive V.P. of football operations Daryl Johnston

The UFL will look very different in 2026, with three of the eight teams relocated and rebranded. It also will look very different behind the scenes.

The spring league has announced that executive V.P. of football operations Daryl Johnston will not return in 2026.

“The United Football League has decided not to renew Daryl Johnston’s contract,” the UFL said. “We are grateful to Daryl for his passion, leadership, and unwavering dedication over the past four years.”

Johnston has become a fixture in recent iterations of non-football-season professional football. He served as the G.M. of the San Antonio Commanders of the Alliance of American Football, which folded during its lone season. Johnston then became director of player personnel of the Dallas Renegades of the XFL, which also folded during its first season.

Johnston emerged as executive V.P. of football operations for the reconstituted XFL. He retained that title when the XFL merged with the USFL to become the UFL.

The latest move traces directly to the involvement of Mike Repole in league ownership, and his efforts to revamp the entire operation. Last week, the UFL teams eliminated all eight General Manager positions in favor of a more centralized talent-acquisition process for the various teams.

Johnston, who won three Super Bowls in 11 seasons with the Cowboys as a fullback, currently calls NFL games for Fox.