Justin Fields: I hope to play again this season, not worried about 2026

Jets quarterback Justin Fields isn’t ready to slam the door on playing again this season and he’s not ready to talk about his outlook for next season either.

Fields was benched after a Week 11 loss to the Patriots and he has not suited up for the last few games because of a knee injury. Fields was back at practice this week, but said on Friday that he doesn’t think he will “be ready on Sunday” to serve as rookie Brady Cook’s backup.

That role will likely go to Tyrod Taylor, who was also back at practice after missing Week 15. Fields said “of course” when asked if he hopes to play again before the season is over and said he has not thought about what the 2026 season has in store for him.

“I mean, I don’t know what I’m going to eat for dinner tonight, so I can’t even worry about what’s going to happen until after the season,” Fields said. via Dennis Waszak of the Associated Press. “We’ll just see and take it day by day.”

Fields signed a two-year deal with the Jets before this season and is due $10 million in guaranteed salary. It’s hard to see him returning to a starting role, but cutting him without a post-June 1 designation would leave the Jets with $22 million in dead money so they’ll have to consider all options about how to handle things with Fields in 2026.