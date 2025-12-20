Injuries have Packers’ pass rush down to Rashan Gary and not much else

When the Packers lost Micah Parsons for the season with a torn ACL, they lost one of the best pass rushers in football. And they were left with only one healthy proven pass rusher on the roster.

Rashan Gary, who is second on the team behind Parsons with 7.5 sacks, is now the only healthy player on the Packers with more than two sacks this season.

Packers defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt is third on the team with four sacks, but he was lost for the season after 10 games because of a fractured ankle.

Packers defensive linemen Kingsley Enagbare is fourth on the team with two sacks, but he’s questionable for today’s game against the Bears with an illness.

The Packers will be counting on Gary to play well, but with Parsons out it’s going to be a lot easier for opposing offenses to turn their attentions to Gary, double team him and make someone else beat their pass protection. The Packers need that someone else to step up down the stretch.