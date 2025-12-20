 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_puka_target_officals_251219v2.jpg
Holley: Tough to see Nacua create avoidable issues
stafford_3.jpg
Stafford returned after hard hit, still performed
nbc_pft_pats_ravens_251219.jpg
Jackson ‘looked healthy’ last week vs. Bengals

Other PFT Content

USFL Conference Championship: Michigan Panthers v Birmingham Stallions
Skip Holtz steps away from UFL’s Birmingham Stallions
NFL: Green Bay Packers at Denver Broncos
Packers-Broncos scuffle 30 minutes before kickoff
Los Angeles Chargers v Las Vegas Raiders - NFL 2025
Texans claim DL Naquan Jones
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Caleb Williams needs 283 passing yards per game to get to 4,000

  
Published December 20, 2025 08:39 AM

For much of the season, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was on pace to generate the franchise’s first 4,000-yard passing season.

With three games to play, Williams has 3,150 passing yards. The average of 225 per game puts him on pace for 3,825 yards. (The team’s single-season record of 3,838 was set by Erik Kramer in 1995.)

With 850 yards to go, he needs to average 283.3 yards per game against the Packers, 49ers, and Lions to get there. Williams has two games in excess of 283 yards this season, in the win over the Cowboys and the loss to the Ravens.

He’ll eventually get to 4,000 with the Bears. The far bigger priority is to get to the postseason, which is firmly within grasp — but which also could still collapse down the stretch. With the Rams and Seahawks already clinching postseason berths, the simple reality is that, as to the Packers, Bears, Lions, and 49ers, one of those teams is not getting in.

That makes tonight’s game against Green Bay critical for Chicago, regardless of whether Williams throws for 283, 383, or 83 yards.