Caleb Williams needs 283 passing yards per game to get to 4,000

For much of the season, Bears quarterback Caleb Williams was on pace to generate the franchise’s first 4,000-yard passing season.

With three games to play, Williams has 3,150 passing yards. The average of 225 per game puts him on pace for 3,825 yards. (The team’s single-season record of 3,838 was set by Erik Kramer in 1995.)

With 850 yards to go, he needs to average 283.3 yards per game against the Packers, 49ers, and Lions to get there. Williams has two games in excess of 283 yards this season, in the win over the Cowboys and the loss to the Ravens.

He’ll eventually get to 4,000 with the Bears. The far bigger priority is to get to the postseason, which is firmly within grasp — but which also could still collapse down the stretch. With the Rams and Seahawks already clinching postseason berths, the simple reality is that, as to the Packers, Bears, Lions, and 49ers, one of those teams is not getting in.

That makes tonight’s game against Green Bay critical for Chicago, regardless of whether Williams throws for 283, 383, or 83 yards.