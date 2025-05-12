 Skip navigation
Broncos sign two players who participated in rookie minicamp

  
Published May 12, 2025 03:13 PM

Denver is adding a pair of tryout players to its roster.

According to Mike Klis of 9News Denver, the Broncos are signing linebacker Jordan Turner and receiver Kyrese White.

Both players participated in the club’s rookie minicamp. Turner played his college ball at Michigan State and White at Utah State.

The Broncos are also re-signing long snapper Zach Triner after releasing him on Friday, Chris Tomasson of the Denver Gazette reports. The club needed a roster spot for rookie minicamp.

Denver’s other long snapper Mitch Fraboni is working his way through a back issue.