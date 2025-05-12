 Skip navigation
Stewart, Knight skip Bengals' rookie minicamp
Stewart, Knight skip Bengals’ rookie minicamp
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later
Rodgers decision could come sooner than later
Khan expresses confidence in Steelers' receivers
Khan expresses confidence in Steelers’ receivers

Vikings sign OLB Matt Harmon, DL Elijah Williams

  
Published May 12, 2025 03:36 PM

Minnesota has added a pair of players to its 90-man roster.

The Vikings announced on Monday that they’ve signed outside linebacker Matt Harmon and defensive lineman Elijah Williams.

Harmon and Williams each participated in Minnesota’s rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

Harmon played his college ball at Kent State while Williams attended Morgan State.

With the international exemption for Australian punter Oscar Chapman, Minnesota’s roster currently stands at 91 players.