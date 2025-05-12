Report: Donovan Peoples-Jones agrees to terms with Saints

The Saints are signing free agent wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones, Nick Underhill of neworleans.football reports.

Peoples-Jones had a tryout at the team’s rookie minicamp over the weekend.

He joins a wide receivers room that includes Chris Olave, Rashid Shaheed, Brandin Cooks, Bub Means, Dante Pettis and Cedrick Wilson.

Peoples-Jones, 26, spent last season on the Lions’ practice squad but did not appear in a game.

The Browns made him a sixth-round pick in 2020 before trading him to Detroit at the trade deadline in 2023. In 58 career games — 31 of them starts — Peoples-Jones has 122 receptions for 1,895 yards and eight touchdowns. He also has three special teams tackles and a 7.9-yard average and a touchdown on 61 punt returns and a 21.1-yard average on 18 kickoff returns.