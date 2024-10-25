Panthers vs. Broncos prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB Matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

Bryce Young appears to be stepping back under center for the beleaguered Carolina Panthers (1-6) as they take on Bo Nix and the Broncos (4-3) in Denver Sunday afternoon.

The second-year pro was benched during the Panthers’ Week 2 game against the Chargers in favor of Andy Dalton. The Red Rifle has been serviceable since, but he suffered a thumb injury in a car accident earlier this week and is doubtful for Sunday’s game as a result.

Denver enters the game fresh off a thrashing of the Saints in New Orleans last Thursday. The Broncos outgained the Saints 389 yards to 271 in winning for the 4th time in their last 5 games.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a couple sweats.

Game Details and How to watch Panthers v. Broncos

Date: Sunday, October 27, 2024

Time: 4:25PM EST

Site: Empower Field at Mile High

City: Denver, CO

TV/Streaming: CBS

Game odds for Panthers @ Broncos

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Carolina Panthers (+380), Denver Broncos (-500)

Carolina Panthers (+380), Denver Broncos (-500) Spread: Broncos -10

Broncos -10 Total: 41.5

This line opened Denver -8 but has pushed to double digits. Meanwhile, the Total has dropped from 43.5 to 41.5. This is not a ringing endorsement of Bo Nix but rather an indictment of Bryce Young and the lack of talent surrounding him.

Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos Betting Trends and Statistics

· The Panthers are 1-4 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog.

· The Total has cashed the UNDER in the Broncos’ last 8 games following an appearance by Denver the previous Thursday night.

· The Broncos are 5-2 ATS and 4-3 to the OVER in 2024.

· The Panthers are 1-6 ATS and 2-5 to the OVER in 2024.

Quarterback matchup for Panthers vs. Broncos

Carolina: Bryce Young – has thrown just 9 passes in the last 2 games performing in mop-up duty for Andy Dalton.

Bryce Young – has thrown just 9 passes in the last 2 games performing in mop-up duty for Andy Dalton. Denver: Bo Nix – has thrown 1 INT in the last 5 games and that 1 INT came in the only game Denver has lost in the last 5.

Injury update

· Carolina QB Andy Dalton (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday’s game.

· Carolina WR Diontae Johnson (rib) did not practice Thursday and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Carolina TE Tommy Tremble (back) was limited in practice this week and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Denver CB Patrick Surtain II (concussion) was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice but is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Denver DT Malcolm Roach (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

· Denver OT Mike McGlinchey (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Expert picks & predictions for Panthers @ Broncos

