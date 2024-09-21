Panthers vs. Raiders prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, and stats for Week 3

After a truly rough start to their season, the Carolina Panthers are the 1st team to make a change under center this season benching 2nd-year signal-caller Bryce Young in favor of veteran Andy Dalton.

The Red Rifle will be looking to breathe life into an offense that has scored 1 TD in the first two games of the season. He will be looking to breathe life into an offense that has totaled just 245 passing yards through two games. The Red Rifle will be looking to breathe life into a team that is 0-2 on the young season.

The good news? He will be asked to do so against the Las Vegas Raiders a team he has defeated all 4 times he has faced them in his career.

The Raiders (1-1) meanwhile are feeling good after rallying in the 4th quarter to knock off the Ravens in Baltimore. QB Gardner Minshew threw for 276 yards including one for a TD to Davante Adams that tied the game late in the 4th Quarter. The catch was one of 9 on the day for Adams totaling 110 yards.

Sunday, the Raiders are home for the 1st time this season as they host Dalton and the Panthers.

Lets dive further into the matchup between Carolina and Vegas.

NBC Sports has all the latest info and analysis you need, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, and of course our predictions and best bets for the game from our staff of experts.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers. So, whether you’re targeting spreads and totals, looking for value in futures markets or circling player props, give their podcast a listen to give you that extra edge.

Game Details and How to watch Carolina Panthers and Las Vegas Raiders

Date: Sunday, September 22, 2024

Time: 4:05 PM EST

Site: Allegiant Stadium

City: Las Vegas, Nevada

TV/Streaming: CBS

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game odds for Carolina vs. Las Vegas

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Carolina Panthers (+205), Las Vegas Raiders (-250)

Carolina Panthers (+205), Las Vegas Raiders (-250) Spread: Raiders -6

Raiders -6 Total: 40

The line opened with the Raiders favored by 7. It has undoubtedly dropped due to Dalton replacing Young. It is for that reason that the Total has risen from its point of origination which was 38.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) and Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) discussed this game earlier this week and were torn.

“Andy Dalton, the Red Rifle is he worth 1½ points? I don’t think so, but I’m going to pass on this game. I just have to say you’re crazy if you’re taking the 5½,” said Thomas.

Dalzell responded, “So you’ll bet Bryce Young (Brad did so in Week 1), but you won’t bet Andy Dalton? I’m disappointed in you Brad. You’ve just got to hold your nose, because that definitely stinks. But yeah, I might be one to take the points here.”

Panthers vs. Raiders team stats, betting trends

The Raiders lead the all-time series 4-3 over the Panthers

After snaring 5 balls for 59 yards in the season opener, Davante Adams caught 9 on 12 targets for 110 yards

The Panthers have scored just 13 points this season. They are 0-2 ATS and 1-1 to the OVER

The Raiders are 1-1 ATS and 1-1 to the OVER this season

Quarterback matchup for Panthers vs. Raiders

Carolina – Andy Dalton – the veteran has thrown one pass this season. Drafted in 2011, Dalton has thrown for 5455 yards in his 14 year career.

– Andy Dalton – the veteran has thrown one pass this season. Drafted in 2011, Dalton has thrown for 5455 yards in his 14 year career. Las Vegas – Gardner Minshew – signed as a free agent in the offseason, Minshew has completed 77.5% of his passes for 533 yards with 2 TDs and 2 INTs.

Panthers vs. Raiders injury updates

Panthers’ LDE A’Shawn Robinson (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Panthers’ NT Shy Tuttle (foot) is doubtful for Sunday’s game

Raiders’ DE Maxx Crosby (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Raiders’ DT Christian Wilkins (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Raiders’ WLB Divine Deablo (oblique/concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday’s game

Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

