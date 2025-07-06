Larry Fitzgerald’s son, Devin, commits to Notre Dame

The next generation of the Fitzgerald family is on the brink of playing big-time football.

Via Eli Lederman of ESPN.com, receiver Devin Fitzgerald has committed to Notre Dame’s incoming class of 2026. He’s the son of future Hall of Fame receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald picked Notre Dame over UCLA.

The effort to land Fitzgerald was led by Notre Dame receivers coach Mike Brown.

“I’ve developed into a better ballplayer, and they really think I’m going to turn into a great player,” Fitzgerald told Lederman. “I’ve known Coach Brown since I was 5 years old. He’s shown me that I can come in, step up and play early. That’s their plan with me.”

Larry Fitzgerald was a star receiver at Pitt. He was the third overall pick in the 2004 draft, and he spent 17 seasons in the NFL.

He caught 1,432 passes (second all time) for 17,492 yards (second all time) and 121 touchdowns (sixth all time).