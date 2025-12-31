 Skip navigation
Broncos-Chiefs sets TNF on Prime Video record with 21.06 million

  
Published December 31, 2025 03:28 PM

Despite no Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs’ worst season in 13 years, their Christmas night game against the Broncos delivered.

Prime Video announced on Thursday that the Week 17 Broncos-Chiefs game drew a record 21.06 million viewers, on average.

The prior record was set earlier this month, when 19.39 million watched the Week 14 Thursday night game between the Cowboys and Lions.

The big numbers for the non-compelling Christmas night game bodes well for the earlier non-compelling Christmas afternoon games on Netflix. To date, however, Netflix hasn’t announced its audiences for Cowboys-Commanders or Lions-Vikings.

Last year, the Ravens-Texans game on Netflix set the current streaming record of 24.3 million viewers.