Mike Vrabel on Stefon Diggs, Christian Barmore: These are allegations, confident we’ll focus on Dolphins

The last two days have brought word that two Patriots players are facing assault charges, but head coach Mike Vrabel is not worried that either issue will be a distraction that interferes with the team’s football business.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs faces charges felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery while defensive tackle Christian Barmore will be arraigned on February 3 for misdemeanor assault and battery on a family/household member. At a Wednesday press conference, Vrabel stressed that they are just allegations while saying he’s confident the team will be able to keep its attention on the task at hand.

“I would say not disappointing at all,” Vrabel said. “These are allegations, like you mentioned in your question. It’s things that we have to handle and every day there’s distractions, some are smaller than others. I’m confident that we’ll focus on the Dolphins, and those two individuals that you mentioned will be able to handle the ongoing legal process.”

The NFL said Wednesday that both Diggs and Barmore are eligible to play while the league reviews the cases.