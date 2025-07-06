Former NFL LB Kemoko Turay involved in post-game CFL brawl

Saturday night’s game between the CFL’s B.C. Lions and Montreal Alouettes ended with a walk-off field goal. Followed by an all-out brawl.

Former Colts second-rounder Kemoko Turay was at the heart of the fracas. Now with the Lions, Turay and Alouettes defensive lineman Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund began arguing. And then it got physical, with Turay landing a punch to the face of someone from the Alouettes who was not in uniform.

3DownNation.com has the full story, along with a link to the video of the brouhaha.

Drafted in 2018, Turay spent four seasons in Indianapolis and one with the 49ers. He last played in the NFL in 2022. This is his first season in the CFL.

The Lions won the game, 21-20.