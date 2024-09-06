Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, stats for Week 1

The team with 2 quarterbacks hosts the team that may not have one Sunday at 1P Eastern as the Falcons take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Atlanta.

Kirk Cousins will be under center for Atlanta with Michael Penix at the ready should the veteran run into issues as he returns from a torn Achilles. The Russell Wilson reclamation project begins a new chapter in the Steel City with Justin Fields waiting for an opportunity.

Raheem Morris is the new head coach of the Falcons. A defensive coach all his career, he takes over a squad that has struggled to score points the last few seasons despite having a treasure trove of weapons on that side of the ball.

Arthur Smith is back in Atlanta but on the opposing sideline as the Pittsburgh’s OC. He struggled with a fair supply of weapons in Atlanta. Let’s see how he fares with less marquee talent on offense in the Steel City. The Steelers’ defense will be counted on to carry an offense that appears ready to struggle this season unless one of either Wilson or Fields finds a groove neither has seen in a couple seasons.

How to watch the Pittsburgh vs. Atlanta live Sunday afternoon:

Date: Sunday, September 8, 2024

Time: 1 PM EST

Site: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

City: Atlanta, GA

TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game odds for Steelers vs. Falcons - Week 1

The latest odds as of Thursday evening via DraftKings:



Moneyline: Pittsburgh (+145), Atlanta (-175)

Pittsburgh (+145), Atlanta (-175) Spread : Falcons -3.5

: Falcons -3.5 Total : 42

This game opened at Atlanta -2.5 with a Total of 43.5. Those who saw the Steelers’ offense in the preseason and lack of playmakers on offense are betting on the Falcons. Its along the same line of thinking when it comes to the Total shrinking 1.5 points since it opened.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) like Pittsburgh’s Harris to find paydirt.

“I am going to go with the touchdown market. Najee Harris to get in the endzone. Jaylen Warren struggled in the preseason with a hamstring issue and if you watched any Steelers’ preseason football, that team could not throw for a lick. Give me Najee to score a touchdown.”

Steelers vs. Falcons team stats, betting trends

· A perennial slow starter, the Falcons are 5-13 SU in their last 18 games played in September

· The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Atlanta’s last 8 games against an AFC opponent

· Pittsburgh is 13-1-1 SU in their last 15 games against Atlanta

Quarterback matchup for Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons

Steelers: Russell Wilson – In his 1 st year with the Steelers, Wilson will look to better his 2023 production that included 3,070 passing yards included 26 TDs and 8 INTs

Russell Wilson – In his 1 year with the Steelers, Wilson will look to better his 2023 production that included 3,070 passing yards included 26 TDs and 8 INTs Falcons: Kirk Cousins – was enjoying a Pro Bowl season prior to tearing his Achilles mid-season. Had amassed 2,331 passing yards with 18 TDs and just 5 INTs

Player news & recent stats

Kyle Pitts (hamstring) was limited in practice with the Falcons this week.

Russell Wilson (calf) has been limited in practice for much of training camp

This is Mike Tomlin’s 18th season as the Head Coach of the Steelers. He has yet to endure a losing season.

