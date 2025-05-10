 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lichtv5_250509.jpg
Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
Where Clowney could continue his career

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_lichtv5_250509.jpg
Licht gets candid on drafting strong personalities
nbc_pft_pope_250509.jpg
Sports world reacts to first American-born Pope
nbc_pft_clowney_250509.jpg
Where Clowney could continue his career

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Titans sign fourth-round pick Gunnar Helm

  
Published May 10, 2025 04:38 PM

The Titans have another member of their draft class under contract.

Fourth-round pick Gunnar Helm is the latest to sign his four-year rookie deal. The tight end is the sixth of the team’s nine draft picks to finalize his contract. First-round quarterback Cam Ward, second-round linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo, and fourth-round wide receiver Chimere Dike remain unsigned.

Helm caught 19 passes at Texas over the 2022 and 2023 seasons, but broke out with 60 receptions for 786 receiving yards and seven touchdowns during the 2024 campaign.

Chig Okonkwo, Josh Whyle, David Martin-Robinson, and Thomas Odukoya are the other tight ends on the 90-man roster in Tennessee.