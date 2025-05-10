Titans sign fourth-round pick Gunnar Helm

The Titans have another member of their draft class under contract.

Fourth-round pick Gunnar Helm is the latest to sign his four-year rookie deal. The tight end is the sixth of the team’s nine draft picks to finalize his contract. First-round quarterback Cam Ward, second-round linebacker Oluwafemi Oladejo, and fourth-round wide receiver Chimere Dike remain unsigned.

Helm caught 19 passes at Texas over the 2022 and 2023 seasons, but broke out with 60 receptions for 786 receiving yards and seven touchdowns during the 2024 campaign.

Chig Okonkwo, Josh Whyle, David Martin-Robinson, and Thomas Odukoya are the other tight ends on the 90-man roster in Tennessee.