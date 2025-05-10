Texans sign fourth-round RB Woody Marks

Running back Woody Marks signed his first NFL contract on Saturday.

The Texans announced that Marks put pen to paper on his four-year rookie deal. He was the eighth member of the draft class to do so and second-round tackle Aireontae Ersery is now the only unsigned pick in Houston.

Marks ran 198 times for 1,133 yards and nine touchdowns after transferring from Mississippi State to USC last year. He also caught 47 passes for 321 yards with the Trojans.

Joe Mixon, Dare Ogunbowale, Dameon Pierce, J.J. Taylor, and Jawhar Jordan will join Marks in the backfield mix for the Texans.