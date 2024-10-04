Raiders vs. Broncos prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

As the Las Vegas Raiders prepare to clash with the Denver Broncos this Sunday, fans are buzzing with excitement over rookie quarterback Bo Nix and what he could mean for the organization’s future.

The Raiders, looking to secure their standing in the division, will face a Broncos team eager to bounce back after a rocky start to the season.

Garner Minshew has proven to be a dynamic playmaker in recent weeks. Minshew’s veteran presence should help the Raiders against the Broncos’ formidable defense.

On the other hand, keep an eye on rookie sensation Bo Nix. The former Auburn/Oregon star has quickly become a household name in the NFL but is still going through the typical rookie growing pains.

As Sunday approaches, anticipation builds for each team, especially each coach hoping to turn their young teams into contenders.

How to watch Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos live on Sunday afternoon

Date: Sunday, October 6, 2024

Time: 4:05 PM EST

Site: Empower Field at Mile High

City: Denver, CO

TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game odds for Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos - Week 5

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Las Vegas Raiders (+130), Denver Broncos (-150)

Las Vegas Raiders (+130), Denver Broncos (-150) Spread: Broncos -2.5

Broncos -2.5 Total: 35.5

The line opened at -1.5 and then went to -2.5 before quickly returning to -1.5; now it’s at -2.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) thinks the play here is Bengals +2.5 or pass:

“Honestly, I don’t want any part of this game unless it’s the under. Neither team excites me in terms of offensive prowess. The Broncos are really talented defensively, and both are flat out under teams.”

Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos team stats, betting trends

The Raiders have covered the Spread in 5 of their last 6 road games against the Broncos

The Raiders have won 8 straight games against the Broncos

The Under is 4-1 in the Broncos’ last 5 matchups against divisional opponents

The Raiders are 2-2 against the spread this season

The Broncos are 3-1 against the spread this season

Quarterback matchup for Las Vegas Raiders at Denver Broncos

Raiders – Gardner Minshew leads the charge for the Las Vegas Raiders. He’s thrown for 877 yards, 3 TDs and 3 INTs.

Gardner Minshew leads the charge for the Las Vegas Raiders. He’s thrown for 877 yards, 3 TDs and 3 INTs. Broncos – Rookie QB Bo Nix is under center for the Broncos. He’s only thrown for 1 TD this season and has 660 passing yards with 4 INTs.

Raiders and Broncos injury update

Raiders G Cody Whitehair is questionable

Raiders TE Michael Mayer is questionable

Raiders RB Zamir White is questionable

Raiders WR Davante Adams is questionable

Raiders LB Luke Masterson is questionable

Broncos LB Tyler Badie is questionable

Broncos LB Alex Singleton is OUT

Broncos LB Baron Browning is OUT

Broncos OT Mike McGlinchey is OUT

Broncos RB Audric Estime is OUT

